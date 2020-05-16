May 16th: Lets take a peek in history and find out what happened on this day | Oneindia

Britain conducted a nuclear test in the Monte Bello Islands in Western Australia on 16 May.

The purpose of the test was to explore increasing the yield of British nuclear weapons through boosting with lithium-6 and deuterium, and the use of a natural uranium tamper.

On 16 May 1975, Sikkim became the 22nd state of the Indian Union, and the monarchy was abolished.

To enable the incorporation of the new state, the Indian Parliament amended the Indian Constitution.

Junko Tabei found the courage to leave her team-mates behind and embark on a 12-day physical and mental pilgrimage to become the first woman to reach the Mount Everest summit 45 years ago on this day.

Vajpayee was the first person from the BJP to become the prime minister of India.

He served three terms as the Prime Minister of India, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, followed by a full term from 1999 to 2004.