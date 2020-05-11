10 Things You May Not Know About Dr. Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has become America’s doctor over the past months, sharing his COVID-19 expertise with the public and offering suggestions for how to avoid it.

That said, how much do you really know about him?

For example, were you aware that he’s an avid runner, was the captain of his high school basketball team, and credits his studies of the humanities for making him the doctor he is today?