Instead of criticizing Rahul Gandhi, Centre should talk with opposition for helping migrant workers: Ashok Gehlot

After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized Rahul Gandhi for meeting migrant workers, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot condemned the statement and said that instead of it, Centre should have talked to opposition for helping migrant workers.

Gehlot said, "I condemn how Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized Rahul Gandhi for meeting migrant workers.

It was needless.

Instead of criticizing Rahul Gandhi, Centre should have held talks with opposition on what help they need for arranging facilities for migrant workers.

It'll take 6-8 months if migrants travel by train, we should arrange vehicles for them."