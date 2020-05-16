Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Several arrested at anti-lockdown protest in London's Hyde Park

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Several arrested at anti-lockdown protest in London's Hyde Park
Several arrested at anti-lockdown protest in London's Hyde Park
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Several arrested at anti-lockdown protest in London's Hyde Park

Multiple protesters were arrested at an anti-lockdown protest held at Speakers' Corner in London's Hyde Park on Saturday (May 16).

One man was seen trying to flee from officers' arms as he was under arrest.

He bumped into a photographer and shouted, "I've not done anything wrong." The demonstration was organised to protest the UK's lockdown laws.

Some also protested against Bill Gates, 5G and vaccinations.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Scuffles as police lead away anti-lockdown protesters in London [Video]

Scuffles as police lead away anti-lockdown protesters in London

Dozens of anti-lockdown demonstrators gathered in London's Hyde Park on Saturday to protest against the government's measures in place to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:00Published
Jeremy Corbyn’s brother among arrests at anti-lockdown protests [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn’s brother among arrests at anti-lockdown protests

Protesters gather at Speakers' Corner in London's Hyde Park to demonstrate against the coronavirus lockdown. Police handcuffed one man and drove him away from the scene.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published