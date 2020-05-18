Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League soccer teams to resume 'small group' training

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Premier League soccer teams to resume 'small group' training

Premier League soccer teams to resume 'small group' training

Premier League clubs will return to training on Tuesday after agreeing to allow "small group" sessions to begin, the first step on the road to a return to competitive action.

Adam Reed reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Premier League soccer teams to resume 'small group' training

English soccer fans envious of watching German top-flight soccer resume last weekend were offered fresh hope on Monday (May 18) of seeing their teams do similar, after a unanimous vote was taken for clubs to return to training in “small groups” from Tuesday (May 19).

The league held a conference call for all 20 teams, with this step getting full support.

It is the latest move for the league's "Project Restart" plans to resume play in the league, which has not held a game since March 9.

It’s been estimated that failure to resume the season could cost the league around £750 million pounds ($913.80 million) in lost revenue from broadcasters.

Project Restart was originally looking at a June 12 resumption date but that is likely to be pushed back by a week or two depending on health and government advice.

One thing that is almost certain though is that like Germany, no fans will be allowed in stadiums to watch.

The news comes on the same day that Scotland’s football association has decided to cancel the remainder of its season and declaring Glasgow based team Celtic champions.



Recent related news from verified sources

Premier League soccer clubs to resume training on Tuesday

Premier League clubs will return to training on Tuesday after agreeing to allow "small group"...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOX SportsBBC NewsNews24Team TalkBelfast Telegraph


Premier League clubs ‘fear rivals may lie about coronavirus testing’ as plans to resume training get unanimously approved

Premier League clubs fear rival teams could lie about their coronavirus testing amid ‘Project...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



You Might Like


Tweets about this

SoccerFansclub1

Soccer Fansclub Premier League soccer teams to resume 'small group' training - Yahoo Sports https://t.co/yS86K8KozJ 1 hour ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Premier League soccer teams to resume 'small group' training: https://t.co/2NoX2lnZrJ #PremierLeague 1 hour ago

FutballNews_

Futball News Premier League soccer teams to resume 'small group' training https://t.co/uguchcuPua 1 hour ago

Postiglione5888

[email protected] Premier League’s Restart Is Held Up by Bottom-Ranked Teams https://t.co/NJjzPdtfwz 2 hours ago

vixcontango

Stevie Vixx @WilfredFrost @Bundesliga_EN @premierleague Bundesliga is a feeder league to the Premier League. Most of the games… https://t.co/Hwbjq0DueQ 2 hours ago

rwohan

Ryan O'Hanlon RT @rwohan: For @espn, I wrote about the teams across Europe who have/had/"have" the hardest/easiest remaining schedules. https://t.co/uRor… 2 hours ago

SumanKundu300

Suman Kumar Kundu RT @cbcsports: Premier League teams give unanimous backing to starting 'small group' training sessions — the 1st phase of 'Project Restart… 4 hours ago

cbcsports

CBC Sports Premier League teams give unanimous backing to starting 'small group' training sessions — the 1st phase of 'Projec… https://t.co/60NNavGkln 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League clubs to resume training from Tuesday [Video]

Premier League clubs to resume training from Tuesday

Premier League clubs will return to training on Tuesday after agreeing to allow "small group" sessions to begin.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 07:43Published
Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi arrested - media report [Video]

Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi arrested - media report

Chelsea and England forward Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested on Sunday following an argument with a woman, The Sun newspaper reported.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:45Published