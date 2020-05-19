Premier League to restart on June 17

The Premier League hasn't played games since the middle of March becasue of health concerns surrounding mass gatherings, but an argreement for a restart date has now been reached.

England's top soccer league will resume its season on June 17 according to reports on Thursday.

Fans of English Premier League soccer were given the news they've been waiting for on Thursday (May 28) that the season will resume on June 17.

According to the BBC, the date has been agreed between all 20 top-flight teams, but the Premier League initially declined a request for comment.

The season will get under way on that Wednesday with two games including Manchester City against Arsenal , with a full matchday programme taking place the following weekend.

The Premier League was suspended in the middle of March to protect public health, but players began small group training last week.

Preparations are now stepping up to have contact sessions as they move closer to a return to action.

The wait to get back on the field will have felt particularly long for Liverpool .

They led the Premier League by 25 points when the League was halted and are just two wins away from securing a first title in 30 years.