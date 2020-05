Moderna announces 'positive' early results in coronavirus vaccine trial Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:06s - Published 40 minutes ago Moderna announces 'positive' early results in coronavirus vaccine trial The vaccine candidate "has the potential to prevent COVID-19 disease," said Dr. Tal Zaks. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Moderna announces 'positive' early results in coronavirus vaccine trial MANDATING THE SAME FOR SHOPPERS.EMILY: A COMPANY OUT OFCAMBRIDGE IS ANNOUNCING MOREGOOD NEWS FOR A CORONAVIRUSVACCINE.MODERNA SAYS ITS EXPERIMENTALVACCINE IS SHOWING ENCOURAGINGRESULTS IN EARLY TESTING.THE BIO-TECH COMPANY SAYS THEVACCINE GENERATED ANTIBODIES INALL 45 PARTICIPANTS.AND EVEN THOSE GIVEN THE LOWESTDOSE OF A POTENTIAL VACCINE SAWSIMILAR LEVELS OF ANTIBODIES ASPEOPLE WHO HAVE RECOVERED FROMTHE CORONAVIRUS.







