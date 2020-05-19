Global  

Is anti-malaria drug effective in fighting the coronavirus?

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said he has been taking an anti-malaria drug, daily for the past week and a half.

Will also be open for early voting on saturday may 30th ... from 9 until 4.

Election day is tuesday, june 9th.

President donald trump announced monda... that he has been taking an anti-malaria drug.

41nbc's find out what this drug is... and if it could have an impact on patients ... with the coronavirus.

Hydroxychloroquine (hi-droxy-chlo-ren-quin) is an anti-malaria drug used on patients with rheumatoid arthritis or lupus.

According to president trump- the dru?can help stop the spread of covid19.

With proven treatment or cure at the moment, macon pharmacist matt frazier, says there are a number of on-going clinical trials to see if the drug is effective in fighting the coronavirus.

"i dont believe they are writing for it right now especially for prophylactic dosing" frazier explain?current lab tests show the anti-malaria drug contains anti-viral and anti-inflammatory activity.

"more anti-viral than anti-inflammatory" he says that's why the drug is being looked at under a microscope, because anti-viral medicines are used to treat to viral infection?similar to the coronavirus.

Frazier says you can not get hydroxychloroquine over the counter, and it has to be prescribed by a doctor the pharmacist tells m?he has patients who take the drug.

And says they are fine.

But says the drug can result in serious side effects in people who have heart problems or those with one or more diseases at the same time.

"life-threathening arrhythmias, eye problems, and also some g.i issues as well" c1 3 b13 frazier say?when in doubt, always refer to your doctor!

In macon according to a



