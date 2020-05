UMMC using hydroxychloroquine in clinical trials

There are 29 patients with COVID-19 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center taking part in a random trial using hydroxychloroquine, hospital leaders said.

DR. ALANJONES HEADS THE HOSPITALEMERGENCY DEPARTMENT.

HE SAYSUMMC IS ONE OF 30 MEDICALFACILITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRYTAKING PART IN CLINICALTRIALS.ACCORDING TO DR. JONES, THISWEEK THEHOSPITAL GOT FEEDBACK FROM ANOUTSIDE A BOARD THAT MONITORSHOW THEDRUG HARMS OR BENEFITS PATIENTSTAKING IT.2:31-2:44THE MESSAGE BACK FROM THATDATA SAFETY MONITORING BOARDYESTERDAY WAS THAT THETRIAL CONTINUE AND THAT THEY WASNO REASON TO STOP IT FORPRESUMED BENEFIT OR HARMAT THIS POINT.HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE IS APPROVEDTO TREATMALARIA AND LUPUS.MEDICAL EXPERTS WERE WITHPRESIDENTTRUMP'S FOCUS ON THE DRUG THOSEWHREALLY NEED IT MAY NOT BE ABLETO GET IT.

6:28-6:43CERTAINLY IF A TRIAL CAME OUTTHAT SHOW THAT IT WAS BENEFICIALITHINK YOU MIGHT SEE SOMEDOWNWARD PRESSURE ON THESUPPLY CHAIN OF A DRUG BUT AS OFRIGHT NOW WE HAVE NOTEXPERIENCED THAT.

