Plexiglass selling big right now

Local lumber company seeing record sales of the product because of the coronavirus

Local plexiglass salesperson skyrocketing right now.

Wayne hereford talked with one local plexiglass salesperson about the increase in business.

Standup.."business all over the area are using plexiglass as a way to protect themselves against the coronavirus.

I visited one local place in starkville that sells plexiglass.

And right now , they say they are selling a whole lot."

"we've been selling a ton of it."

Amy mckee works for east mississippi lumber in starkville.

"lots of people making shields for their workers for cash registers, pharmacies, and then you've got everybody at home and they've got projects too ."

For businesses like mcalisters in starkville, the plexiglass has been a lifesaver during this pandemic.

(johnathan howard- manager) "we just want to make sure our guests are safe.

And trying to make sure everybody is safe as possible."

The lumber company is selling the plexiglass in record amounts which is good for their bottom line.

" i believe the least expensive is fifteen, sixteen dollars up to the fifties."

Standup..in west point wayne hereford wtva nine news.