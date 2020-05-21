School districts reviewing new CDC guidelines

Go the ballot for the novleah says "when students get back in their classrooms, nothing is going to be exactly the way it was before.

Parents, students and teachers have been waiting to figure out what school is going to look like.

Now we are starting to get an idea."

Natalie it's a little bit overwehlimg.

There is going to be a lot of planning that our district will need to do.

Laurie as great as kids are, as great as teachers are none of us are going to be able to be perfect.

It's going to be a learning process.

Right now school districts across the country are finding the best ways to follow new guidelines from the cdc.

Natalie we are posied to do it.

We are actually really excited about the opportunity to reinvent education for students in the medford school district.

The guidelines emphasizes the importance of cleaning and sanitation.

But it also describes social distancing inside the classrooms. laurie not all of it is going to be easy however.

Laurie rooper is with the ashland school district.

She says the biggest change will be social distancing.

Natalie hurd anytime we get guidelines it's appreciated.

Because we are just in uncharted terroritory right now.

Natalie hurd is with the medford school district.

She says the health and safety of students is the top priority.

And this summer the school district gets to test out these guidelines with summer school.

I asked both hurd and rooper if they think classes will be able to fully resume in classrooms this fall.

Natalie oh defintely i do.

And if it doesn't start 5 full days in our brick and motor schools, it will still be open for learning.

Laurie i think it is too soon for us to know.

That will depend on, really it will depend on what happens in the next months and ultimately it's the governor's call right.

Reporting from home leah thompson newswatch 12.