Customers Return To Restaurants, Retail Stores In Connecticut

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:33s - Published
Connecticut took its first step toward reopening Wednesday.

Eager customers returned to restaurants and retail stores for the first time since mid-March; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

