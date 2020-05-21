Customers Return To Restaurants, Retail Stores In Connecticut

Connecticut took its first step toward reopening Wednesday.
Eager customers returned to restaurants and retail stores for the first time since mid-March; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
myRealPage 🏡🖥 B.C. developers return to marketing presale condos
As other industries such as retail and restaurants work on how… https://t.co/CKQ7Wy3VCH 1 week ago
Chris Blender #Calgary small business attempts to relaunch. Retail and restaurants will be two of the most turbulent areas.
https://t.co/PSEz2QYTLw 1 week ago
Retail Stores, Shopping Malls, Dine-In Restaurants Can Reopen In Riverside CountyRiverside County destination retail stores, shopping malls, swap meets and dine-in restaurants can officially welcome customers again, with modifications, after the state approved the county's..
Shoppers Have Mixed Feelings About Accelerated Reopening In Ventura CountyVentura County's street-facing retail stores and restaurants can reopen to limited numbers of customers today. Kandiss Crone reports.