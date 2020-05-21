Customers Return To Restaurants, Retail Stores In Connecticut Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:33s - Published 5 days ago Customers Return To Restaurants, Retail Stores In Connecticut Connecticut took its first step toward reopening Wednesday. Eager customers returned to restaurants and retail stores for the first time since mid-March; CBS2's Christina Fan reports. 0

