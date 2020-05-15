2.4 million filed for unemployment last week

Global  

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Today, new numbers came out that show nearly 2.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.

This brings the total of unemployed Americans to 39 million.

0
APPLIED FOR UNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS LAST WEEK.THE DEPARTMENT OF LABORRELEASING THE INFORMATION THISMORNING.THIS BRINGS THE TOTAL OFUNEMPLOYED AMERICANS...TO NEARLY 39 MILLION SINCE THESTART OF THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC.THIS MORNING--- NEW AREAS



