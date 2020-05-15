2.4 million filed for unemployment last week

Today, new numbers came out that show nearly 2.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.
This brings the total of unemployed Americans to 39 million.
APPLIED FOR UNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS LAST WEEK.THE DEPARTMENT OF LABORRELEASING THE INFORMATION THISMORNING.THIS BRINGS THE TOTAL OFUNEMPLOYED AMERICANS...TO NEARLY 39 MILLION SINCE THESTART OF THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC.THIS MORNING--- NEW AREAS
felice silk RT @DeanObeidallah: BREAKING: 2.4 million people filed for unemployment over the last week. Over the last two months nearly 39 million peop… 13 seconds ago
med RT @NorbertElekes: JUST IN: Another 2.4 million people in the U.S. filed for unemployment last week.
Over 38 million jobs lost since March. 34 seconds ago
Javier Melendez RT @Reddy: 2.44 million new claims for jobless benefits last week even as states reopened
38.9 million filed in the last nine weeks
That… 51 seconds ago
Adam Troy Gardner RT @AliVelshi: BREAKING: 2.4 million more U.S. workers filed for first time unemployment claims last week, despite some states lifting rest… 56 seconds ago
J.M. Hamilton RT @BNNBloomberg: Another 2.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week
https://t.co/vbI47Sjula https://t.co/CAsfTYaRPm 2 minutes ago
wonder woman RT @allinwithchris: Another 2,440,000 Americans filed initial unemployment claims last week, bringing the total number of people who lost j… 3 minutes ago
Phoenixwmn RT @peterbakernyt: Another 2.4 million workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total count of jobless claims over t… 4 minutes ago
Greg Jarboe 2.4 million Americans filed jobless claims last week, bringing nine-week total to 38.6 million https://t.co/BDCZyPOIld 4 minutes ago
2.4M More Americans File For UnemploymentMore than 2.4 million Americans applied for unemployment last week, with 38.6 million filing for unemployment since March.
Americans file 2.4 million jobless claimsThe number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits rose again last week as, pointing to another month of staggering job losses in May. Fred Katayama reports.