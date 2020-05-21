Global  

Lori Loughlin And Husband Plead Guilty To College Admissions Scandal

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:40s - Published
According to Reuters, actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband will appear by Zoom video on Friday to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

They will admit to participating in a U.S. college admissions fraud scheme to secure entrance to the University of Southern California for their two daughters.

Loughlin has agreed to a 2-month prison sentence.

Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will be in prison for five months.

The "Full House" actress is among 53 people charged with participating in a scandal where wealthy parents worked with a college admissions consultant to use bribery and lies to gain admission for their children into top schools.

Loughlin (55) and Giannulli (56) will also pay fines of $150,000 and $250,000, respectively.

Prosecutors say that they agreed to pay a consultant $500,000 in order to get their daughters, Olivia and Isabella into USC as fake crew team recruits.

“Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman also pled guilty of being involved in the scandal and received a 2-week prison sentence.

