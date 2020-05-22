Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bryce Dallas Howard graduates from university 21 years after enrolling

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Bryce Dallas Howard graduates from university 21 years after enrolling

Bryce Dallas Howard graduates from university 21 years after enrolling

Bryce Dallas Howard has graduated from New York University - 21 years after first enrolling there.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bryce Dallas Howard Graduates from NYU, 21 Years After Enrolling

Bryce Dallas Howard has accomplished something that she started 21 years ago! The 39-year-old actress...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineFOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

dhimdiim

dimas RT @thisisinsider: Bryce Dallas Howard just graduated from New York University 21 years after enrolling. She shared advice for graduates in… 41 minutes ago

finneyeric

Eric Finney 🇺🇸 🌺🏄🤙🇦🇺 RT @PageSix: Congrats! Bryce Dallas Howard, 39, graduates from NYU: '21 years in the making' https://t.co/T5jMlqQfVS https://t.co/2vcLChCsao 41 minutes ago

PageSix

Page Six Congrats! Bryce Dallas Howard, 39, graduates from NYU: '21 years in the making' https://t.co/T5jMlqQfVS https://t.co/2vcLChCsao 49 minutes ago

stuffmomsays7

Catherinaj RT @RealRonHoward: Bryce Dallas Howard graduates from NYU after enrolling in 1999 https://t.co/gWwGNckdjP 53 minutes ago

thisisinsider

Insider Bryce Dallas Howard just graduated from New York University 21 years after enrolling. She shared advice for graduat… https://t.co/7iQq6vvCvI 54 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NASA, SpaceX Urge Spectators To Stay Away From First Astronaut Launch In 9 Years [Video]

NASA, SpaceX Urge Spectators To Stay Away From First Astronaut Launch In 9 Years

It is the first astronaut launch from Florida in nine years and under normal circumstances, a history making moment like this would lead to huge crowds along the beaches and roads of Florida’s Space..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:25Published
Bryce Dallas Howard graduates two decades after first enrolling at university [Video]

Bryce Dallas Howard graduates two decades after first enrolling at university

Hollywood actress Bryce Dallas Howard has graduated over two decades after first enrolling at New York University.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:21Published