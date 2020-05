Local American Legion places flags on over 1,000 graves ahead of Memorial Day

The covid-19 pandemic isn't stopping the sullivan american legion from honoring our fallen heroes.

The group put flags on 12-hundred veteran graves at center ridge cemetery today.

Legion member robert emmons says it's important to honor the sacrifices of these men and women.

These gentlemen guaranteed us the right to stand here and talk like this.

Our liberties and we owe them this much respect.

The sullivan american legion plans to have flags on