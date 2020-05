Memorial Day weekend marks the start of 100 Deadliest Days of Summer of in Idaho

MARKS THE START OFTHE ONE HUNDREDDEADLIEST DAYS OFSUMMER...IDAHO NEWS 6REPORTER LYNSEYAMUNDSON EXPLAINSTHE INCREASE OFCRASHES ON THEROADS DURING THESUMMER MONTHS."BECAUSE THERE ISMORE PEOPLEDRIVING.

ALSO WITHTHAT, WE HAVE MOREPASSENGERS IN OURVEHICLES TYPICALLYIN THE SUMMERMONTHS WHEN WEARE GOING TODIFFERENTDESTINATIONS SODISTRACTION IS UP."THE IDAHOTRANSPORTATIONDEPARTMENT TELLSUS THAT HALF OFIDAHO'S FATALITIES INSUMMER MONTHSARE DUE TO DRIVERSSPEEDING."CAUSE WE LET OURGUARD DOWNBECAUSE THE ROADSARE CLEAR GREATCONDITIONS.

"EVEN AS IDAHOSTARTS TO REBOUND"WE ARE SEEINGFEWER CARS ON THEROAD, BUT A HIGHERPERCENTAGE OFFATALITY CRASHES.SO, THAT MEANSPEOPLE ARE DRIVINGLESS, BUT THEY'REDYING MORE."LAST YEAR IN IDAHO..92 OF THE 224PEOPLE KILLED INVEHICLE CRASHESHAPPENED BETWEENMEMORIAL DAY ANDLABOR DAY.

THISYEAR THERE HAVEBEEN 24 FATALITIESSINCE MARCH...ANDSO FAR 14 OF THOSEHAVE HAPPENED INMAY.

I-T-D ISWORKING TO LOWERTHE NUMBER OFFUTURE FATALITIES."WE HAVE EXTRAGRANTS THAT GO TOOUR LAWENFORCEMENT TOHELP THEM BE OUTTHERE, MONITORINGTHE PUBLIC ANDKEEPING EVERYONESAFE.A LOT OF US AREFEELING CABINFEVER...WE'REREADY TO GETOUT...BUT"AS IDAHO STARTS TOREBOUND AND AS WESTART TO SEE MORETRAFFIC, JUST MAKESURE YOU SLOWDOWN, GIVEYOURSELF ENOUGHTIME TO GET TOYOUR DESTINATIONAND MAKE SURE YOUGET THERE SAFELY."FOR IDAHO NEWS6...I'M LYNSEYAMUNDSON