Recent related videos from verified sources All you need to know from the May 23 coronavirus briefing



Dominic Cummings' journey to Durham during lockdown became the focus of the question and answer session with the media at the daily coronavirus briefing on May 23, along with announcements on new.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:51 Published 22 hours ago Watch Live: Matt Hancock Chairs Daily Coronavirus Briefing



Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Published 3 days ago