Watch Live: Boris Johnson Leads Daily Coronavirus Briefing

thefactsofwhiteness RT @LBCNews: Watch Live: Boris Johnson is expected to set out 'next steps' in easing lockdown at the coronavirus briefing.
https://t.co/2e… 12 seconds ago
Brexit Future 🌅 🇬🇧 #Democracy RT @talkRADIO: BREAKING: Boris Johnson says from Monday groups of up to six people can meet in private gardens “provided those from differe… 3 minutes ago
Pam xXx RT @SkyNews: Watch live: Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds daily briefing after the government's track and trace programme launches amid r… 3 minutes ago
talkRADIO BREAKING: Boris Johnson says from Monday groups of up to six people can meet in private gardens “provided those fro… https://t.co/3S5hWtbHeL 4 minutes ago
James Giles RT @talkRADIO: BREAKING: Prime Minister Boris Johnson says all five tests that had to be met before lockdown restrictions began to be eased… 4 minutes ago
talkRADIO BREAKING: Prime Minister Boris Johnson says all five tests that had to be met before lockdown restrictions began to… https://t.co/DNuyhClhqa 9 minutes ago
Cartimandua RT @Telegraph: 🔴 WATCH LIVE
Boris Johnson is to set out the next phase of the coronavirus lockdown in today's Downing Street briefing
ht… 9 minutes ago
LBC RT @LBCNews: Boris Johnson says there can be ‘limited and cautious’ changes to England’s lockdown measures after five key tests were met -… 12 minutes ago
Prime Minister Boris Johnson Struggles To Explain Lack Of Female Representation During Coronavirus ResponsePrime minister Boris Johnson struggled during a liasion committee hearing to explain why the government's response to coronavirus and the daily press briefings to the public didn't have more female..
Watch Live: Matt Hancock Gives Latest Coronavirus UpdateWatch Live: Matt Hancock Gives Latest Coronavirus Update