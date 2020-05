Boris Johnson: Schools will start reopening on June 1 Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published now Boris Johnson: Schools will start reopening on June 1 Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the intention was for primary schools in England to open more widely on June 1 but acknowledged it “may not be possible” for all schools. 0

