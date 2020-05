Dominic Cummings has arrived back home after meeting with the Prime Minister in Downing Street over allegations he broke lockdown rules.

During the daily press conference Boris Johnson expressed support for Mr Cummings stating that he had acted 'responsibly, legally, and with integrity'.

Report by Etemadil.

