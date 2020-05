Officials warn to social distance during holiday Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:29s - Published 14 minutes ago Officials warn to social distance during holiday Officials say that despite it being a holiday, they are asking people to remember you still need to practice social distancing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Officials warn to social distance during holiday FOR MORE EVENTS YOU CAN SEE BOTHIN PERSON AND VIRTUALLY, GO TOFOX FOUR NOW DOT COM.HEALTH EXPERTS WANT TO REMINDYOU, THAT EVEN THOUGH IT’S AHOLIDAY, YOU STILL NEED TOPRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING.THIS VIDEO OF CROWDS AT A PACKEDPOOL PARTY IN MISSOURI SHOWEDSOME ARE THROWING SOCIALDISTANCING... OUT THE WINDOW.AND IN OCEAN CITY MARYLAND, ITSEEMED LIKE A NORMAL MEMORIALDAY WEEKEND, WHERE THE BOARDWALKWAS PACKED WITH PEOPLE.HEALTH EXPERTS SAY IF YOU CAN





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Water Safety Over The Holiday Weekend



Florence police remind to maintain social distance as more people get out on the water. Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL Published 2 hours ago Memorial Day Weekend health



It may not feel like it, but this is the start of Memorial Day Weekend. Normally, people would be out and about, but pandemic is preventing festivals, pools, and parties. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:45 Published 3 days ago