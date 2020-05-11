50 People Pick The Most Popular Sport In Their Home State Video Credit: Conde Nast Traveler - Duration: 03:35s - Published now 50 People Pick The Most Popular Sport In Their Home State We asked 50 people, one from each state in the U.S., to tell us the most popular sport where they're from. Do memories of afternoons spent on the baseball diamond dominate your childhood? Does everyone in your town head to the high school football field to soak in some friday night lights? Let us know what the most popular sport is in your home state and see if your answers match our on this episode of Culturally Speaking. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 50 People Pick The Most Popular Sport In Their Home State - The most popular sportin the state of Alabamawould be tennis.No, I'm lying.It's football, that's allwe got, college football.All day, roll tide,Warrior eagle, go Blazers.[jazzy music]- Does hunting count as a sport?- I would say hiking.Everyone in Maine does it,there's tons of places to go.I mean, it's beautiful and it's free.- Probably snowboarding,skiing, mountain biking.- Skiing.People in New Hampshire love to ski.- Tigers is eh, Lions is eh,Pistons have been falling apart.So I'm gonna say actually hockeywould be the one for Michigan.- Right now, hockey,which is really surprising for a desert.- Hockey.- They filmed the Mighty Ducks there.- I think it's probablythe most popular sportbecause we're really close to Canada.- Basketball.- I think basketball.- Miami Heat, yes.- The most popular sport in North Carolinais college basketball, hands down.You can fight me, I will win.- Lots and lots of basketball.- We have six of the nation'stop high school gymnasiums,where you can seat over,I believe, 50,000 people.- It's the only professionalsport team that we have,with the exception of soccer.- People like soccer, andlacrosse is a big one in Delaware.- Most popular sport in Rhode Islandis somewhere between football,hockey, and lacrosse.- Baseball baby, baseball isthe live and die sport in Missouri.- Baseball.- Only because they'rethe only professional teamthat's won a championship.- It's either you are aCubs fan or a Sox fan.I am a Sox fan, Southside.- The most popular sport would be baseballwhen the Red Sox are doing well.And then football because Tom Bradyis the greatest of all time.- I think the most popularsport in Californiais playing football.- Football.Also skiing, snowboarding.- Like everybody plays football.I didn't, but most guys do.- Football.- I think.- We got the Bengals, the Browns,if the Browns are still in Cleveland.- We got the, is it the Giants Stadium?We got the stadium in New Jersey.Woo woo, go Titans.Superbowl Sunday is a huge deal.It is a holiday in Tennessee.- Football is religion.- Definitely football.- It's the Seahawks.- Arkansas Razorbacks.- There's two teams, sowe're not all united,but everyone loves football.- The most popular sport inVirginia is a tie betweenbasketball and football.- Basketball and football.It's like a tie, but theway our teams are right nowI don't even watch it'cause it hurts too much.- The most popular sport inthe state of South Dakotais going to be football.However, they do not actuallyhave their own football teamso they latch onto theVikings or the Broncos.- Probably football.- Maybe golf.Kids start playing from a young age.- High school football is very important.College football is very important.- College football.- People gather around football season.- On Saturdays Memorial Stadium in Lincolnbecomes the thirdlargest city in Nebraska.- Most people every Saturdayare at a college football game,whether it be Kansas State, KU,or my alma mater, Fort Hays.- Two of the biggestteams you're gonna haveis Ole Miss and Mississippi State.And anytime they faceoff it's a big old deal.- BYU versus UofU is like the whole thing,everyone gets really worked up about it.- People are very passionateabout NDSU and UND football.- You have Marshall, you have WVU.- Everybody's really into Boise State.- I mean we love our UH Warriors.The fans go all out.- The most popular sportin Louisiana is football,LSU football to be exact.Even when it's not football season.[upbeat music]





