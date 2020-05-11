50 People Pick The Most Popular Sport In Their Home State

- The most popular sportin the state of Alabamawould be tennis.No, I'm lying.It's football, that's allwe got, college football.All day, roll tide,Warrior eagle, go Blazers.[jazzy music]- Does hunting count as a sport?- I would say hiking.Everyone in Maine does it,there's tons of places to go.I mean, it's beautiful and it's free.- Probably snowboarding,skiing, mountain biking.- Skiing.People in New Hampshire love to ski.- Tigers is eh, Lions is eh,Pistons have been falling apart.So I'm gonna say actually hockeywould be the one for Michigan.- Right now, hockey,which is really surprising for a desert.- Hockey.- They filmed the Mighty Ducks there.- I think it's probablythe most popular sportbecause we're really close to Canada.- Basketball.- I think basketball.- Miami Heat, yes.- The most popular sport in North Carolinais college basketball, hands down.You can fight me, I will win.- Lots and lots of basketball.- We have six of the nation'stop high school gymnasiums,where you can seat over,I believe, 50,000 people.- It's the only professionalsport team that we have,with the exception of soccer.- People like soccer, andlacrosse is a big one in Delaware.- Most popular sport in Rhode Islandis somewhere between football,hockey, and lacrosse.- Baseball baby, baseball isthe live and die sport in Missouri.- Baseball.- Only because they'rethe only professional teamthat's won a championship.- It's either you are aCubs fan or a Sox fan.I am a Sox fan, Southside.- The most popular sport would be baseballwhen the Red Sox are doing well.And then football because Tom Bradyis the greatest of all time.- I think the most popularsport in Californiais playing football.- Football.Also skiing, snowboarding.- Like everybody plays football.I didn't, but most guys do.- Football.- I think.- We got the Bengals, the Browns,if the Browns are still in Cleveland.- We got the, is it the Giants Stadium?We got the stadium in New Jersey.Woo woo, go Titans.Superbowl Sunday is a huge deal.It is a holiday in Tennessee.- Football is religion.- Definitely football.- It's the Seahawks.- Arkansas Razorbacks.- There's two teams, sowe're not all united,but everyone loves football.- The most popular sport inVirginia is a tie betweenbasketball and football.- Basketball and football.It's like a tie, but theway our teams are right nowI don't even watch it'cause it hurts too much.- The most popular sport inthe state of South Dakotais going to be football.However, they do not actuallyhave their own football teamso they latch onto theVikings or the Broncos.- Probably football.- Maybe golf.Kids start playing from a young age.- High school football is very important.College football is very important.- College football.- People gather around football season.- On Saturdays Memorial Stadium in Lincolnbecomes the thirdlargest city in Nebraska.- Most people every Saturdayare at a college football game,whether it be Kansas State, KU,or my alma mater, Fort Hays.- Two of the biggestteams you're gonna haveis Ole Miss and Mississippi State.And anytime they faceoff it's a big old deal.- BYU versus UofU is like the whole thing,everyone gets really worked up about it.- People are very passionateabout NDSU and UND football.- You have Marshall, you have WVU.- Everybody's really into Boise State.- I mean we love our UH Warriors.The fans go all out.- The most popular sportin Louisiana is football,LSU football to be exact.Even when it's not football season.[upbeat music]