10 pm open memorial day

Coming up on news 15 at 10...our local honor guard is making sure fallen soilders have a proper ceremony when they are laid to rest, theyre remembering thoes wh've paid the utilmate sacrfice plus..

Cars on the beach... chairs in the sand... and people in the water.

Coronavirus did't stop visitors from packing daytona beach this memorial day weekend..that story ahead and--- the wall street journal reporting hertz filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protections in wilmington, delaware..w'll tell you what this means in our look at consmer news plus meterologist cory smith is standing by to give us look at the forecast with more after noon storms in our future ...news 15 at 10 starts now 3 good evening, 'm leigha mcneil, thank you for choosing news 15 at 10.... 3 3 just ahead of memorial day news 15 spoke with the vice commandar of the honor gaurd on what the day is all about.

News 1's rain