shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WHO warns of second wave as states start to reopen ALL OTHER INDICATORS ARE SHOWINGPROGRESS.DOUG: BUT, ALL OF THIS COMESAMID NEW CONCERNS ABOUT APOTENTIAL SECOND WAVE OFINFECTIONS LINKED TO REOPENINGSHERE AND ACROSS THE COUNTRY.AND THOSE FEARS INCLUDE APOSSIBLE BACKSLIDE HERE IN THECOMMONWEALTH.THE EYEOPENER’S SERA CONGI ISLIVE AT THE STATE HOUSE WITHWHAT EXPERTS ARE SAYING THISMORNINSERA: THE GOVERNOR HAS SAID ITDEPENDS ON HEALTH DATA ANDWHETHER OR NOT WE NEED T RENDER-- REVERSE COURSE.THE LATEST WARNING COMES FROMTHE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION,SAYING A SECOND PEAK OF COVID-19COULD COME DURING THE NORMAL FLUSEASON.THERE IS CONCERN THAT THEINCREASE WILL COME SOONER ASPEOPLE VENTURE OUT INTO THPUBLIC, INTO BUSINESSES ANDOFFICES AND INTO MORE CROWDEDSPACES.EXPERTS SAY THERE ARE SEVERALTHINGS TO WATCH, THE STATE WILLBE MONITORING DAILY CASE COUNTS,LOOKING FOR A SPIKE.RIGHT NOW, SCIENTISTS AREDIVIDED ON WHEN A SECOND WAVEPOSES THE BIGGEST THREAT, WITHTHE REOPENING UNDERWAY NOW ORWHEN SCHOOLS AND COLLEGESPOTENTIALLY RESUME IN THE FALLEITHER WAY, THEY SAY STATES NETO BE READY TO ROLL BACK THEEASING OF RESTRICTIONS.RESEARCHERS SAY RAMPING UPCONTACT TRACING WILL BE KEY ASSTATES REOPEN, SOMETHINGGOVERNOR BAKER HAS REPEATEDLYSAID IS A PRIORITY