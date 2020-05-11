Pence’s Press Secretary Returns To Work After Recovering From Coronavirus

Katie Miller, the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, announced on Tuesday that she has recovered from coronavirus and has returned to her job.
Mike Pence Chooses To Keep Distance From Trump After His Spokeswoman Tests PositiveThe White House said Vice President Mike Pence will “keep his distance for a few days” from President Donald Trump. According to Business Insider, the news comes after one of his top staffers..
White House Staff Wears Masks After Officials Contract CoronavirusWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House has directed staff working in the West Wing, where the daily operations of President Donald Trump’s administration are carried out, to wear masks except when..