Pence’s Press Secretary Returns To Work After Recovering From Coronavirus

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Katie Miller, the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, announced on Tuesday that she has recovered from coronavirus and has returned to her job.

Related videos from verified sources

Mike Pence Chooses To Keep Distance From Trump After His Spokeswoman Tests Positive [Video]

Mike Pence Chooses To Keep Distance From Trump After His Spokeswoman Tests Positive

The White House said Vice President Mike Pence will “keep his distance for a few days” from President Donald Trump. According to Business Insider, the news comes after one of his top staffers..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
White House Staff Wears Masks After Officials Contract Coronavirus [Video]

White House Staff Wears Masks After Officials Contract Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House has directed staff working in the West Wing, where the daily operations of President Donald Trump’s administration are carried out, to wear masks except when..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published