Pence’s Press Secretary Returns To Work After Recovering From Coronavirus Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:34s - Published 2 hours ago Pence’s Press Secretary Returns To Work After Recovering From Coronavirus Katie Miller, the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, announced on Tuesday that she has recovered from coronavirus and has returned to her job. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this allgringo RT @business: VP Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller returns to work after Covid-19 recovery https://t.co/HvI2as437o 25 minutes ago WSB Radio Coronavirus live updates: Pence’s press secretary returns to work after recovering from COVID-19. Latest here:… https://t.co/tV6C1k6cfn 26 minutes ago allgringo RT @CGTNOfficial: U.S. VP Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller returns to work after Covid-19 recovery (Bloomberg) 29 minutes ago John Stewardcom Pence press secretary returns to work after coronavirus recovery https://t.co/h5nyFXSybz https://t.co/A31xJ5BUoM 1 hour ago Jose Barton RT @thehill: Pence press secretary returns to work after recovering from coronavirus https://t.co/kXsqvJqo8a https://t.co/aXDo2VgKSC 1 hour ago Team World Supporter Pence press secretary returns to work after recovering from coronavirus #TeamWorldSupporter https://t.co/aSXcwBXPOv 1 hour ago Cynthia Fox RT @axios: Pence press secretary Katie Miller returns to work after beating coronavirus https://t.co/zt3XquSdsL 2 hours ago The Hill Pence press secretary returns to work after recovering from coronavirus https://t.co/kXsqvJqo8a https://t.co/aXDo2VgKSC 2 hours ago