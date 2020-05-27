Global  

Twitter puts fact-check warning on Trump tweets

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Twitter has applied fact-check warnings to two of US President Donald Trump's tweets.

The president hit back, saying Twitter was clamping own on free speech, and vowing to take action.

Brenda Trost Thank you Twitter! All media, all the time, should fact check over every lie & misrepresentation he puts out.… https://t.co/ZJsFUl5SKT 21 minutes ago

Carlos Martinez @realDonaldTrump About time social media puts a fact check on you I cant wait to see if they do this all the time c… https://t.co/kn2eBZlGd9 34 minutes ago

steve young @JoeNBC Joe, this is MURDER45 💀Propaganda and it’s about time Twitter puts a FACT CHECk on this Criminal 34 minutes ago

One News Page Twitter puts fact-check warning on Trump tweets: https://t.co/taEkNDSUb5 #DonaldTrump 36 minutes ago

J Mac Daughety RT @JasonMillerinDC: Rubio warns Twitter after it puts fact-check label on Trump tweet https://t.co/PFySZ1JVJp 44 minutes ago

🇺🇸CGS🇺🇸 Rubio warns Twitter after it puts fact-check label on Trump tweet https://t.co/CKaqZ0jJAZ 54 minutes ago

Phillip Lloyd Nelson @realDonaldTrump Ah. Poor Republican snowflakes. Twitter puts a fact check on a post and they claim censorship has taken place. 1 hour ago

steve sachs You're right. I don't expect Twitter to ever do anything to stop him. But to see so many people uncritically accept… https://t.co/QpynNP37o0 1 hour ago


Twitter Flags Trump Tweet With Fact-Checking Label For First Time [Video]

Twitter Flags Trump Tweet With Fact-Checking Label For First Time

Twitter on Tuesday added a fact-checking label to a tweet by President Trump, the first time the social media platform has used such a label for the president's tweets, prompting him to fire back.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:28Published
Kara Swisher to Jack Dorsey: Remove Offensive Tweets, Labels Won’t Work [Video]

Kara Swisher to Jack Dorsey: Remove Offensive Tweets, Labels Won’t Work

Twitter has removed various offensive tweets, but has not removed any by Donald Trump.    There's no rhyme or reason for this except that Trump is the social network's biggest draw, opines Kara..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:27Published