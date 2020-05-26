Weather may not delay historic SpaceX launch of NASA astronauts from Florida

SpaceX vowed to keep crew safety the top priority for the nation’s first astronaut launch to orbit in nearly a decade.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (AP) — A SpaceX rocket is ready to boost two NASA astronauts into orbit...

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — With the weather looking up, SpaceX and NASA officials vowed Tuesday to...

ABC Action News READY FOR LIFT-OFF? 🚀 Veteran NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are set to make history later this aftern… https://t.co/vACMIft8kW 2 hours ago

StandbyHumanity RT @abcactionnews : READY FOR LIFT-OFF? 🚀 Veteran NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are set to make history later this afternoon,… 2 hours ago

Nes nelson RT @GMA : The countdown to liftoff is on but bad weather is threatening to delay tomorrow's historic SpaceX launch. @GioBenitez reports from… 2 hours ago

Jane Minar There is a 40% chance that the historic @NASA x @SpaceX Falcon 9 launch will be disrupted by the weather this after… https://t.co/FpWGSxIZDw 1 hour ago

Massoud Maalouf Will the weather delay the historic launch of the Space X ??? https://t.co/Nr6rcKIDS6 26 minutes ago