Ford heats police cars to 133 degrees to burn germs Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:35s - Published 55 minutes ago Ford heats police cars to 133 degrees to burn germs Ford has announced a new tool to help neutralize COVID-19 inside police vehicles. It's a heated software enhancement that temporarily raises the interior temperature of a car to at least 133 degrees for 15 minutes. 0

