‘Rajasthan govt took Rs 1 cr to send stranded students from Kota’: Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said their govt gave Rs 1 crore to Rajasthan government over travel arrangement for migrants.

Students in Kota were stuck after lockdown was imposed in view of Covid-19.”Bihar government gave Rs 1 crore to Rajasthan government on different dates for 17 trains,” Modi said.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had refused to bring back migrants via buses.

Nitish had said Bihar government would adhere to Centre’s guidelines over lockdown.

