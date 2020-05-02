white county covid

Showing symptoms. this is according to the white county commissioners' local disaster emergency declaration.

It was published yesterday.

It says people have tested positive for covid-19 and some are awaiting results after showing symptoms. the white county government says it has reached out directly to the employees who have been in close contact with the infected people.

Those employees were told to self- quarantine at home.

The statement provided on the white county government website lays out some additions details.

It says in part quote: "the courthouse building was deep cleaned on may 21st, 2020."

It goes on to say... "while we understand that this may cause concerns, we want to assure everyone that we are taking every precaution possible."

We reached out to the health department for a comment but they told us they have no comment.

