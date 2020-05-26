Peter Manfredonia, Connecticut Murder Suspect, Held Without Bond

Double murder suspect Peter Manfredonia appeared in a Maryland courtroom Thursday afternoon, after he was captured at truck stop near Hagerstown Wednesday.

A lawyer for the suspect’s family says 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia has a history of mental...

KCAU 9 News Peter Manfredonia, a 23-year-old man suspected of two homicides in Connecticut who was arrested in Hagerstown, had… https://t.co/AFmgR4pCwm 3 hours ago

Michael Baber Lucky for him he's only wanted for double murder. If someone thought he was forging a check, he'd be dead. https://t.co/ynF3N456mv 2 hours ago

Wilfredo Mercado RT @LaurenFabrizi : CAPTURED: Connecticut double murder suspect Peter Manfredonia was taken into custody in Hagerstown, MD last night. @CT_S … 1 hour ago

Clarion Ledger After a six-day manhunt across multiple states, the fugitive college student wanted for two slayings in Connecticut… https://t.co/RwuragvjXw 1 hour ago

Hiram Revels RT @clarionledger : After a six-day manhunt across multiple states, the fugitive college student wanted for two slayings in Connecticut has… 58 minutes ago

kim 🍓 RT @CBSNews : BREAKING: Peter Manfredonia, a 23-year-old University of Connecticut student accused of killing two people, has been arrested… 35 seconds ago