Peter Manfredonia, Connecticut Murder Suspect, Held Without Bond

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Peter Manfredonia, Connecticut Murder Suspect, Held Without Bond

Peter Manfredonia, Connecticut Murder Suspect, Held Without Bond

Double murder suspect Peter Manfredonia appeared in a Maryland courtroom Thursday afternoon, after he was captured at truck stop near Hagerstown Wednesday.

Family Urges UConn Murder Suspect Peter Manfredonia To Turn Himself In

A lawyer for the suspect’s family says 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia has a history of mental...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •CBS News



