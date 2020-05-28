Minneapolis Police Chief Apologizes To George Floyd's Family

The Minneapolis police chief has apologized to the family of a recently murdered unarmed black man.

George Floyd died this week after a white officer pinned him down with a knee to the neck.

The fatal encounter has triggered two nights of violent protests, reports Reuters.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said his department had contributed to a “deficit of hope”.

“I am absolutely sorry for the pain, devastation and the trauma that Mr. Floyd’s death has left on his family, his loved ones and our community." Police Chief Medaria Arradondo This is not the first time the Minnesota police force has killed unarmed people of the city.

George Floyd was 46-year-old and died as a crowd watched and recorded the police's actions.