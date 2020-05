Farmers Market open in Jackson Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:12s - Published 3 days ago Farmers Market open in Jackson The Mississippi Farmers Market on High Street will be open this Saturday, March 28, from 8:00 a.m. Until 1:00 p.m. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MARKET OPEN IN DOWNTOWN JACKSON.IT’S BETTER THAN GROVE IN A LOTOF WAYS GOING TO THE GROCERYSTORE BE MISSISSIPPI AGRICULTURECOMMISSIONER.ANDY GIBSON SAYS DURING THISCORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC FARMERSMARKETS ARE ESSENTIAL BUSINESSESWHEN IT COMES TO AGRICULTUREWHEN IT COMES TO FOOD.THERE’S NOTHING MORE ESSENTIALTHAN EATING AND SO WE MADE THEDECISION.KEEP THE FARMERS MARKET OPEN FOROUR FARMERS WHO GIBSON SAYS THEOPEN AIR MARKET MAKES IT A SAFEPLACE TO SHOP AND PRACTICESOCIAL DISTANCING.OUR FARMERS ARE TAKING SPECIALPRECAUTIONS WEAR GLOVES, ANDTHEY KNOW THE PROCEDURES TOFOLLOW THE FOLLOW THE CDCREQUIREMENTS.THERE WILL BE ABOUT 30 TO 40VENDORS AT THE FARMERS MARKET INDOWNTOWN THIS WEEKEND AND PEOPLEWILL BE BUYING DIRECTLY FROMTHOSE VENDORS NOT GOING TO BEWAITING IN LINES AND YOU KNOWCOMING INTO CONTACT.HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE LIKE GIBSONADDS THAT HE THINKS IT’SIMPORTANT TO SUPPORT ONE OF THESTATE’S BIGGEST FIELD RIGHT NOW.YOU’RE BUYING LOCAL WHICH IS ONEOF THE KEY THINGS WE NEED TO DODURING THIS TIME THE FARMERSMARKET ON THE FAIRGROUNDS WILLBE OPEN SATURDAY FROM 8 TO 1





You Might Like

Tweets about this Mississippi Department of Agriculture & Commerce RT @WJTV: The Mississippi Farmers Market is now open on Thursdays and Saturdays in downtown Jackson. https://t.co/Qn7fZTf5x6 2 days ago WJTV 12 News The Mississippi Farmers Market is now open on Thursdays and Saturdays in downtown Jackson. https://t.co/Qn7fZTf5x6 3 days ago

Related videos from verified sources Farmers Market open on Thursdays



Mississippi Farmers Market is getting back on track in time for busy summer month. Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:47 Published 3 days ago Ross Township Farmers' Market Open



The hot summer weather is upon us, which means it's officially farmers market season., KDKA's Nicole Ford reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:22 Published 4 days ago