Three local children test positive for COVID-19

Talking to the attornerubin spoke with a localr about the virus' affect on children and some of the common misconceptions.

Alicia says: the three children that tested positive here in jackson county were all below the age of 9 and have not been hospitalized -- today dr. niskanen explained some of the theories about why covid-19 doesn't make children as sick as adults the number of children that have tested positive for covid-19 is low -- as dr. niskanen describes it, it's pretty rare but that doesn't mean children are immune - what it does suggest is that children have more robust immune systems. grant says: "they noticed in new york city they estimate about 400,000 children became infected with covid-19 that's still quite small percentage when you look at the size of new york city of 8.5 million people" a recent study out of china showed children typically only have a third of the infection adults do.

Grant says: "it's kind of interesting they had very few i think they only had one death of someone under the age of 20 here in the us we've been a little bit worse" and another concern that is starting to rise is a covid-19 mutation that seems to specifically attack children who have had covid-19.

Grant says: "there's a lot of theories the thing that people have to realize this is a new virus we're learning things every day we joke in our daily meetings like what changed overnight about covid"