Protests Erupt in Minneapolis After Death of George Floyd
On May 27, hundreds of protestors took to the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota, to display their rage against the city’s police department.
Bill Labovitz RT @ABC: "Weakness is refusing to take responsibility for your actions. Weakness is pointing your finger at somebody else during a time of… 39 seconds ago
mohd awad RT @telesurenglish: Protests, fires, looting, and anger erupt after #GeorgeFloyd's death.
#UnitedStates #Minneapolis #BlackLivesMatter htt… 3 minutes ago
Kalule Ahmed Mukasa RT @BreakingNews: Protesters set fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue after a police officer was caught on v… 4 minutes ago
Matthew L. West V RT @BreakingNews: Protesters set a police precinct in Minneapolis on fire Thursday night in the third day of unrest after the death of Geor… 4 minutes ago
Olivia Bailey DEVELOPING OVERNIGHT: Protests continued overnight in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd.
A city police… https://t.co/kFaJ7k7k0F 6 minutes ago
Laura B. Here 2 KickA$$ & chew bubblegum #Resist RT @SadieTNResist: National Guard activated, lawmakers pleading for peace, protests,looting and fires continue in Minneapolis and St. Paul… 6 minutes ago
Deb.AsAMom RT @Ginalolaknits: George Floyd death protest = Looting Target holding Black Lives Matter signs
❓If protests erupt after a death. Where are… 10 minutes ago
Seven shot in Louisville protests over killing of black woman: policeSeven people were shot and at least one was in critical condition after protests in Louisville, Kentucky over the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot in her apartment in March, police..
Another Night Of Unrest In Minneapolis Following Death Of George FloydIan Lee reports.