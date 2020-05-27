Protests Erupt in Minneapolis After Death of George Floyd

On May 27, hundreds of protestors took to the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota , to display their rage against the city’s police department.

Minneapolis has entered the fourth day of unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

Death, murder and a killing. How do you report on George Floyd, the 46-year-old man filmed telling...

Laura B. Here 2 KickA$$ & chew bubblegum #Resist RT @SadieTNResist : National Guard activated, lawmakers pleading for peace, protests,looting and fires continue in Minneapolis and St. Paul… 6 minutes ago

Olivia Bailey DEVELOPING OVERNIGHT: Protests continued overnight in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd. A city police… https://t.co/kFaJ7k7k0F 6 minutes ago

Matthew L. West V RT @BreakingNews : Protesters set a police precinct in Minneapolis on fire Thursday night in the third day of unrest after the death of Geor… 4 minutes ago

Kalule Ahmed Mukasa RT @BreakingNews : Protesters set fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue after a police officer was caught on v… 4 minutes ago

Bill Labovitz RT @ABC : "Weakness is refusing to take responsibility for your actions. Weakness is pointing your finger at somebody else during a time of… 39 seconds ago