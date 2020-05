hammerman RT @DailyCaller: CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and his crew were arrested by Minnesota State Police this morning while reporting on the gr… 6 seconds ago

Mike Carter RT @NBCNews: UPDATE: CNN correspondent returns to reporting live on air after he and crew have been released from police custody. They had… 8 seconds ago

Mike Carter RT @NBCNews: CNN correspondent and crew arrested by state patrol while reporting live in Minneapolis. https://t.co/YhmiaLe6oP 13 seconds ago

chiflado RT @NPR: @NPR State police arrested the CNN crew — consisting of correspondent Omar Jimenez, producer Bill Kirkos and photojournalist Leon… 14 seconds ago

Sahil RT @dabeard: Update: The CNN crew arrested on live TV while reporting from the #Minneapolisprotests has been released. https://t.co/mkBs1Ht… 35 seconds ago

Aunt Granny a/k/a Kathy Schwab RT @CBSThisMorning: A CNN crew reporting on the unrest in Minneapolis was arrested by state police officers while on live television, despi… 41 seconds ago

David Stein RT @rebeccanagle: CNN anchor and camera crew arrested on live television in Minneapolis while reporting on protests. 46 seconds ago