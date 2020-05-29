Global  

Black Live Matter Activists Traveling From NYC To Minnesota

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Black Live Matter Activists Traveling From NYC To Minnesota

Black Live Matter Activists Traveling From NYC To Minnesota

Several members of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York are on their way to Minnesota.

