Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trumps challenges liability protections for social media companies in row over fact-checking

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Trumps challenges liability protections for social media companies in row over fact-checking

Trumps challenges liability protections for social media companies in row over fact-checking

Trumps challenges liability protections for social media companies in row over fact-checking

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Trump signs executive order to regulate social media

Trump signs executive order to regulate social mediaUS President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that he said would limit liability...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Newsmax



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChristopherSix1

Christopher Six President’s executive order, which aims to curb liability protections for online platforms, is expected to draw leg… https://t.co/PP4evCT63I 1 hour ago

Faby_Nava77

Faby Nava Cuarentona 🥰🇲🇽☕🏖 🌸🙏 RT @WSJPolitics: President’s executive order, which aims to curb liability protections for online platforms, is expected to draw legal chal… 2 hours ago

WSJPolitics

Capital Journal President’s executive order, which aims to curb liability protections for online platforms, is expected to draw leg… https://t.co/phwGCL6pqu 2 hours ago

NOOKSLIST

NOOKSLIST President’s executive order, which aims to curb liability protections for online platforms, is expected to draw leg… https://t.co/acBn2e2fBh 2 hours ago

Aaron_D00

Aaron Doo🌹 Twitter hiding Trumps tweets! Trumps challenges liability protections for social media companies in ro...… https://t.co/WGk5EWMQ2Y 3 hours ago

frankdasilva

Frank Da Silva Trumps challenges liability protections for social media companies... https://t.co/zhjW1EoccH | Interesting times f… https://t.co/DsDlKH2HsR 3 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Trumps challenges liability protections for social media companies in row over fact-checking… https://t.co/quhO2HykJS 4 hours ago

Albania96

Albanian Angry Bird https://t.co/9B0erpj9Ss Trumps challenges liability protections for social media companies in… https://t.co/LNjt5XeWYr 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump signs executive order for social media companies [Video]

Trump signs executive order for social media companies

Trump's order follows his criticism of Twitter "fact checking" one of his tweets.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:15Published
Trump Slaps Silicon Valley Social Media Firms With Executive Order [Video]

Trump Slaps Silicon Valley Social Media Firms With Executive Order

Escalating a feud that began when Twitter tagged a Trump tweet with a fact-check link, the president responded by signing an executive order aimed at social media companies Thursday, Kenny Choi..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:39Published