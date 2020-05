Louisville police shoot rubber bullets at protesters for George Floyd's death, causing havoc

This was the shocking moment demonstrators in Louisville, Kentucky were shot at with rubber bullets by police when they were protesting about the death of George Floyd.

Captured on May 28, the footage shows a crowd of protesters then multiple gunshots ring out sending the crowd running in fear.

The filmer, Jarae West, told Newsflare: "The protest began peacefully and tension between protesters and officers built up as the night went on.

"This was the start of the violence."