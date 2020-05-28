Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EVV RALLY FLOYD

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
EVV RALLY FLOYD
EVV RALLY FLOYD
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Police they would move wherever they needed to go.

Cnn saying in part, they were arrested for doing their jobs-- calling it a clear violation of their first amendment rights.

Here at home-- local activists are looking to make their voices heard in what they call a "peaceful rally for justice."

That's set for this saturday-- and 44news reporter erran huber joins us live tonight from downtown evansville with more on what's in store.

Erran?

That demonstration-- is set for 12 o clock here at the four freedoms monument.

And comes amid those continuing developments out of minnesota.

In the wake of the death of george floyd while in custody of minneapolis police the rally against social injustice is scheduled to last a couple of hours saturday.

Those preparing to go have begun making signs--not just for floyd--but others they believe were unjustly killed.

And organizers are working with evansville police--who say they will be keeping an eye on the event as the would any larger gathering.

Ebon ellis--who has led the charge on setting up saturday's rally says-- he's just a regular person trying to make a stand--and he's asking for more partners to stand with him.

I would love for people--pastors to come pray.

We do have somebody who's offered to pray.

She's just like me though.

A normal person.

I'd love community organizers to reach out to me, and ask me 'do they want prayer?'" the latest demonstrations in evansville will come in the wake of several across kentucky reacting to police actions.

In madisonville thursday evening-- peaceful protesters carried signs calling for justice for george floyd.

While in louisville that night--seven people were shot during a protest of local policing.

Both event organizers and evansville police say--they anticipate saturday's demonstration-- and the city--to remain peaceful.

Eh 44news



Related news from verified sources

Justice for George Floyd rally makes its way through downtown Phoenix

After the death of George Floyd, members of the community in Phoenix rally in hopes of bringing...
azcentral.com - Published

Fact check: Ex-officer involved in George Floyd's death not pictured at Trump rally

The ex-Minneapolis police officer involved in George Floyd's death was misidentified as a man who...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DrVanHelsingPhD

Jodi Ruiz Duval, Ph.D. Explosions? Broken windows? That’s not protesting, it’s vandalism. Mr Floyd was not a vandal or a criminal. Don’t i… https://t.co/0jxcIkPOYV 12 seconds ago

BenzeeBoy13

Austin Benz RT @OWHpictures: A woman flashes the peace sign while walking backwards in a cloud of tear gas during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets o… 18 seconds ago

wergshy

Peter Smith RT @HoustonChron: Photos show massive turnout at Houston rally for George Floyd https://t.co/klZMvy4de0 32 seconds ago

sneakerbox_slue

Slue RT @JayHawkins_2: Black Lives Matters 757 helped organize a rally in downtown Norfolk this evening in honor of the late George Floyd. Very… 35 seconds ago

Pardos901

ėkėnė RT @Maria_NBC5: Look closely and see some windows busted out at apartment building at Elm & St Paul. @NBCDFW Dallas’ Next Generation Acti… 59 seconds ago

b00cloud

BLACK LIVES MATTER. RT @CBS6Albany: Organizers of the rally say its a chance to come out and share grievances and pain as a community. https://t.co/Jge3A5Dkgr 1 minute ago

Ikeihiekwe

Ike ihiekwe Fight breaks out, protesters enter roadways during Houston rally over George Floyd's death https://t.co/MozAnNuDMV 1 minute ago

Maria_NBC5

Maria Guerrero Several more windows to downtown Dallas apartment broken that I initially saw. @NBCDFW Dallas’ Next Generation Ac… https://t.co/YCEeDb0Odx 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dallas Protest Starts Off Peaceful, Turns Tense [Video]

Dallas Protest Starts Off Peaceful, Turns Tense

The solidarity rally for George Floyd were very calm for the first few hours, but around 9:30 p.m., demonstrators got rowdy and wouldn't get out of the street at one point and police tossed a tear gas..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 12:05Published
Frustrations hit new peak as Nashville prepares for George Floyd rally [Video]

Frustrations hit new peak as Nashville prepares for George Floyd rally

Organizers in Nashville are preparing for a rally against police brutality and racism after the death of George Floyd.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:13Published