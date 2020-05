George Floyd Riots In Minneapolis Leads To Burned Police Precinct

Minneapolis police and national guard troops have moved in to clear the scene of massive protests where demonstrators burned a police station overnight.

The mayor ordered police to evacuate the third precinct before protesters broke in and set it on fire.

The escalating violence was sparked by Monday's death of a black man following an incident with officers that was caught on video.

Protestors in other cities are also taking to the streets.