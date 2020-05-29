Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protests over George Floyd's death continue overnight

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Protests over George Floyd's death continue overnight

Protests over George Floyd's death continue overnight

Across the country, some protests became violent in pursuit of justice for George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody this week as an officer kneeled on his neck.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Trump’s ‘looting’ remark dates to racial unrest of the 1960s

WASHINGTON — An incendiary phrase used by President Donald Trump in a tweet about the protests over...
Seattle Times - Published

Biden speaks of racial ‘open wound,’ contrasting with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden lamented the “open wound” of the nation’s systemic racism on...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

90sKix_SoCereal

Sysco Joel Contreras RT @TIME: Pentagon prepares military police for Minneapolis deployment as protests over George Floyd's murder continue https://t.co/RDOmJ8k… 5 seconds ago

Farmerforlife2

Farmerforlife RT @joncoopertweets: Jimmy Kimmel: ‘Enough Is Enough, We’ve Got To Vote' Donald Trump Out Already The "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host slammed Tr… 6 seconds ago

mfh1651

Michael Hopson RT @MissILmom: I'd Like to take a Moment to Thank all the Parents~ Who Never Disciplined their Kids~ But instead Decided to be their Friend… 8 seconds ago

LuongMax

max luong RT @BreitbartNews: Cornel West reacted to the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd, stating, “thank God we have people in the st… 9 seconds ago

tvmonster49

tvmonster RT @HuffPostPol: The "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host slammed the president for fanning the flames of the protests over the death of George Floyd.… 9 seconds ago

Broken_3racha

IG: lee_know_you_know Donald Trump, Why are you acting like the protests are over nothing? I’m not American but your country is getting m… https://t.co/pWQlaYKJ96 10 seconds ago

BadboyEmpire6

Krishna RT @PDChina: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced on Friday a mandatory nighttime curfew following three straight nights of growing prote… 14 seconds ago

RealPhatsBlog

PhatzNewsRoom Protests over George Floyd death overwhelm authorities again #Minnesota #Minneapolis #Police #PoliceBrutality… https://t.co/yi4ox8uBsw 19 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

More Than 200 Arrests In Sometimes Violent George Floyd Demonstrations In Brooklyn And Manhattan [Video]

More Than 200 Arrests In Sometimes Violent George Floyd Demonstrations In Brooklyn And Manhattan

The NYPD is reporting more than 200 protest-related arrests following sometimes violent demonstrations in Brooklyn and Manhattan over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:11Published
Western New York reacts to death of George Floyd [Video]

Western New York reacts to death of George Floyd

Local community leaders react to the death of George Floyd ahead of a protest planned for Saturday in Niagara Square.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:46Published