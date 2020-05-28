Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

At Least 6 Officers Injured In LA When Protests Over George Floyd Death Turn Violent

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 03:21s - Published
At Least 6 Officers Injured In LA When Protests Over George Floyd Death Turn Violent

At Least 6 Officers Injured In LA When Protests Over George Floyd Death Turn Violent

Demonstrators lit at least one trash can on fire and targeted businesses in downtown Los Angeles with looting as they protested the police killing of George Floyd.

Joy Benedict reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Protests In Minneapolis Over George Floyd's Death Turn Violent

Protests In Minneapolis Over George Floyd's Death Turn ViolentWatch VideoA second night of protests in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd turned...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •SBSNPRChicago S-TWorldNewsUSATODAY.comBelfast Telegraph


George Floyd protesters, coronavirus pandemic fallout, NASCAR at Charlotte: 5 things to know Thursday

Violent protests erupt over George Floyd's death, grim jobless toll mounts from the coronavirus...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

alaturkanews

Alaturka News At Least 6 Officers Injured In LA When Protests Over George Floyd Death Turn Violent https://t.co/fEgz5t3cFg https://t.co/Ya30i3olUD 25 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Scenes from a night of chaos in Denver [Video]

Scenes from a night of chaos in Denver

DENVER -- In a tweet just after 6 p.m. Friday, the Denver Police Department thanked protesters for letting their voices be heard for George Floyd in a peaceful manner, following a night of chaos near..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:43Published
Protesters set fires in Atlanta, smash cars and CNN entrance [Video]

Protesters set fires in Atlanta, smash cars and CNN entrance

Violent protests flared on Friday night in several U.S. cities, including Atlanta where some demonstrators set fire to police vehicles, smashed car windows as well as the entrance to CNN's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published