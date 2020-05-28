At Least 6 Officers Injured In LA When Protests Over George Floyd Death Turn Violent
At Least 6 Officers Injured In LA When Protests Over George Floyd Death Turn Violent
Demonstrators lit at least one trash can on fire and targeted businesses in downtown Los Angeles with looting as they protested the police killing of George Floyd.
Joy Benedict reports.
