McConnell: Senate Will Talk About Economic Relief To Americans In 'About A Month'

Business Insider reports Americans will have to wait a bit longer to find out if they can expect another check from the US government.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that considerations on a fourth relief bill for the coronavirus pandemic will begin in 'about a month.'

McConnell likened the historically high US unemployment rate to a 'trough,' saying aid is not meant to help workers stay home.