National Guard Mobilized In Minneapolis Amid George Floyd Protests

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:54s
National Guard Mobilized In Minneapolis Amid George Floyd Protests

National Guard Mobilized In Minneapolis Amid George Floyd Protests

CBS News' Michael George has a look at the aftermath of the violent demonstrations.

US calls in 13,000 National Guard troops as George Floyd riots overwhelm police

Officials in more than a dozen cities have braced for more unrest as the protests sparked by the...
SBS - Published

George Floyd protests continue nationwide as hundreds arrested, cities begin issuing curfews

More national protests are expected Saturday as demonstrators react to the death of George Floyd...
USATODAY.com - Published


