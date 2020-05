George Floyd Protest Buffalo 11pm WKBW

A STATE OFEMERGENCY IS NOWIN EFFECT FOR ALL OFERIE COUNTY... WITH ACURFEW IN EFFECTUNTIL 7 "A-M".GOOD EVENING..

I'M ASHLEY ROWE. IT STARTED AS A PEACEFUL PROTEST... BUT THINGS QUICKLY TOOK A TURN FOR THE WORSE ONCE NIGHT FELL. PROTESTORS ARE REACTING TO THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD... THE HANDCUFFED BLACK MAN WHO SPENT NEARLY NINE MINUTES WITH HIS NECK UNDER A POLICEMAN'S KNEE IN MINNEAPOLIS EARLIER THIS WEEK. SEVEN EYEWITNESS NEWS REPORTER MADISON CARTER HAS BEEN REPORTING ON THE PROTEST SINCE LATE THIS AFTERNOON... AND BRINGS US THE VERY LATEST. THANK YOU MADISON -- AND AS WE MENTIONED, BUFFALO MAYOR BYRON BROWN AND ERIE COUNTY EXECUTIVE MARK POLONCARZ, HOLDING A JOINT NEWS CONFERENCE A SHORT TIME AGO. TO RE-ITERATE, A CURFEW IS NOW IN EFFECT COUNTY-WIDE -- AND THE COUNTY EXECUTIVE HAS THIS MESSAGE FOR ANYONE PUTTING THAT MANDATE TO THE TEST. MARK POLONCARZ: "WHILE WE ARE OFFICIALLY ... POTENTIAL ARREST." THE CURFEW IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7:30 SUNDAY MORNING. THERE ARE EVEN MORE PROTESTS AND DEMONSTRATIONS IN CITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD. THE ONE JUST DOWN THE THRUWAY IN ROCHESTER GOT OUT OF HAND. CARS WERE STARTED ON FIRE... THERE WAS LOOTING... ALONG WITH CONFRONTATIONS WITH POLICE. SIMILAR SCENES PLAYED OUT FROM COAST TO COAST.... WITH CURFEWS NOW IN PLACE IN SOME CITIES. WE GET THE LATEST ON THAT NOW FROM ABC NEWS.