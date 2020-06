Protesters gather outside Fla. winter home of former Minn. police officer involved in George Floyd case

WELCOME BACK TO FOX 4 NEWS ATTEN - I’M JANE MONREAL.

BEHINDME, YOU’RE SEEING SOME OF THEPROTESTS HERE IN FLORIDA OVERTHE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD INMINNESOTA AT THE HANDS OFPOLICE.TONIGHT- WE’VE DISCOVERED AFLORIDA CONNECTION TO THEMINNESOTA OFFICER AT THE CENTEROF GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH.4 IN YOUR CORNER’S KATIE LAGRONEWENT TO HIS WINTER HOME JUSTOUTSIDE OF ORLANDOAND FOUND AGROUP PROTESTERS MAKING THEIRVOICES HEARD MILES AWAY FROM THETWIN CITIES.(21-28)(132-148)IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD JUSTWEST OF DISNEY WORLDchantsMEDIA AND PROTESTERS GATHEREDOUTSIDE THE WINTER TOWNHOMEOWNED BY FORMER MINNEAPOLISPOLICE OFFICE DEREK CHAUVIN ANDHIS WIFE.CHALKED CONCRETEEXPLAINED WHY.aaron adams4:40:16- its very obvious thatthis is an institutionalizedissue, its systemic.

It’s not aconversation of bad applesCHAUVIN IS THE OFFICER SEENAROUND THE WORLD PRESSING HISKNEE AGAINST GEORGE FLOYD’S NECKAFTER HE WAS CUFFFEDIGNORINGHIS CRIES FOR HELP.chant nat soundOUTSIDE HIS FLORIDA HOME LOCALSHOLDING SIGNSKEPT ITPEACEFULBUT USED THE MOMENT TOBE HEARD.4:45:18- we will put pressure inthe most peaceful and seriouway that we can.INSIDECHAUVIN’S HOME APPEAREDTO BE EMPT━ CURTAINS DRAWNTHELOCAL SHERIFF CONFIRMING CHAUVINNOR HIS FAMILY WERE HERE.hannah madres4:42:44- whether he’s in here ornot we feel we need to let ourvoices be heard.NEIGHBORS COULD SHARE FEWDETAILS ABOUT THE COUPLE WHOWOULD ONLY VISITSPORADICALLYAND KEPT TOTHEMSELVES THEY SAID.4:46- the only time we knew theywere there was when their dogsbarked every time we’d comeoutsideIN AL━ CHAUVIN’S HOME IN THESUNSHINE STATE ATTRACTED SEVERALDOZEN PEOPLE WHO DESPITEDISTANCE TO THE TWIN CITIESFELTCOMPELLED TO SHARE THE SAMEMESSAGE.4:44:27- we want justice, wewant charges we want to see somekind of change.chantsORANGE COUNTY’S SHERIFF TODAYSAID HE SUPPORTS FREE SPEECHANDPROTESTS LIKE THIS AS LONG AS ITSTAYS PEACEFULWHEN ASKED HISOPINION OF THE VIDEOHE CALLEDIT VERY DISTURBING━ ADDING I’MSURE THOSE INVOLVED WILL BE