Watch SpaceX and NASA's historic launch of the Crew Dragon and its docking at the ISS

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:44s
Watch SpaceX and NASA’s historic launch of the Crew Dragon and its docking at the ISS
SpaceX has never launched astronauts, until now.
US astronauts board SpaceX rocket for historic launch

The Crew Dragon is scheduled to take off for the International Space Station at 6.33 am AEST from the...
The Age - Also reported by CBS News, WorldNews, DNA


NASA, SpaceX Hold Briefing Following Historic Launch of Crew Dragon 2 Spacecraft - Video


RIA Nov. - Also reported by CBS News, DNA



jimjimzen

jimjimzen RT @CNBC: Watch as SpaceX launched 2 NASA astronauts to space in the historic Demo-2 mission. https://t.co/IwrwPEJEXZ https://t.co/qPsO1kst… 7 minutes ago

LisaH_Jackson

Lisa HockadayJackson📲 RT @_TechMode: In honor of the historic @SpaceX launch over the weekend, here is an interview with the awesome @Astro_Jessica. She is an ic… 18 minutes ago

Arichka7

Arichka RT @BreitbartNews: The Dragon spacecraft docked at the International Space Station on Sunday morning, just 19 hours after the NASA SpaceX l… 46 minutes ago

_TechMode

TechMode In honor of the historic @SpaceX launch over the weekend, here is an interview with the awesome @Astro_Jessica. She… https://t.co/ZwmW7ZkOmw 1 hour ago

kanalukraine_en

TV Channel “Ukraine” #NASA astronauts arrived on ISS after historic #SpaceX Crew Dragon launch https://t.co/uz8w0MV6jq 2 hours ago

DendeCannabist

DdC SpaceX, NASA, and 2 astronauts perform an historic private spaceship docking live online https://t.co/0kzJpAVT00 2 hours ago

NewsEducate

Educate Yourself news & education SpaceX and NASA astronauts make historic launch https://t.co/9nbFfOHcfS via @YouTube #nasa #world #news 2 hours ago

tphaslett

Phyllis Haslett RT @TIME: We have liftoff! Watch @SpaceX and @NASA's historic crewed launch https://t.co/dhyh1T4Q8E #LaunchAmerica https://t.co/38OBziUBC4 2 hours ago


“Like Apollo 13” Nasa's Crew Dragon reflect on returning to the International Space Station [Video]

“Like Apollo 13” Nasa's Crew Dragon reflect on returning to the International Space Station

Credit: Nasa History was made on Saturday, as Nasa launched two astronauts from US soil into space for the first time in nine years, while SpaceX became the first private company to send humans into..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:36Published
WEB EXTRA: SpaceX Crew Dragon Docks With International Space Station [Video]

WEB EXTRA: SpaceX Crew Dragon Docks With International Space Station

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley docked with the International Space Station Sunday at 10:16am ET. A bell rang to mark the arrival and ISS..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:15Published