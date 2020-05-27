Watch SpaceX and NASA’s historic launch of the Crew Dragon and its docking at the ISS

jimjimzen RT @CNBC: Watch as SpaceX launched 2 NASA astronauts to space in the historic Demo-2 mission. https://t.co/IwrwPEJEXZ https://t.co/qPsO1kst… 7 minutes ago
Lisa HockadayJackson📲 RT @_TechMode: In honor of the historic @SpaceX launch over the weekend, here is an interview with the awesome @Astro_Jessica. She is an ic… 18 minutes ago
Arichka RT @BreitbartNews: The Dragon spacecraft docked at the International Space Station on Sunday morning, just 19 hours after the NASA SpaceX l… 46 minutes ago
TechMode In honor of the historic @SpaceX launch over the weekend, here is an interview with the awesome @Astro_Jessica. She… https://t.co/ZwmW7ZkOmw 1 hour ago
TV Channel “Ukraine” #NASA astronauts arrived on ISS after historic #SpaceX Crew Dragon launch
https://t.co/uz8w0MV6jq 2 hours ago
DdC SpaceX, NASA, and 2 astronauts perform an historic private spaceship docking live online
https://t.co/0kzJpAVT00 2 hours ago
Educate Yourself news & education SpaceX and NASA astronauts make historic launch https://t.co/9nbFfOHcfS via @YouTube #nasa #world #news 2 hours ago
Phyllis Haslett RT @TIME: We have liftoff!
Watch @SpaceX and @NASA's historic crewed launch https://t.co/dhyh1T4Q8E #LaunchAmerica https://t.co/38OBziUBC4 2 hours ago
“Like Apollo 13” Nasa's Crew Dragon reflect on returning to the International Space StationCredit: Nasa History was made on Saturday, as Nasa launched two astronauts from US soil into space for the first time in nine years, while SpaceX became the first private company to send humans into..
WEB EXTRA: SpaceX Crew Dragon Docks With International Space StationThe SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley docked with the International Space Station Sunday at 10:16am ET. A bell rang to mark the arrival and ISS..