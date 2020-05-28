Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA astronauts describe 'smooth' docking after SpaceX launch

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:28s - Published
NASA astronauts describe 'smooth' docking after SpaceX launch

NASA astronauts describe 'smooth' docking after SpaceX launch

"We didn't feel the docking.

It was just so smooth...in Shuttle, you felt a little bit of a jolt," NASA astronaut Doug Hurley said on Monday after arriving at the International Space Station in SpaceX's Crew Dragon Capsule with colleague Bob Behnken on Sunday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Behnken said it was uncertain how long their mission would last after arriving at the ISS on Sunday.

"It could be relatively short or we could potentially double or triple maybe what was originally expected for us just a few short months ago," he said.

"It's a little bit strange...I'm trying to explain it to my son now, just six-years-old.

And from his perspective, he's just excited that we're going to get a dog when I get home." SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched the two American astronauts into orbit from Florida on Saturday (May 30) in a landmark mission marking the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years.



Related news from verified sources

SpaceX astronaut launch: here's the rocket science it must get right

SpaceX astronaut launch: here's the rocket science it must get rightBirmingham UK (The Conversation) May 28, 2020 Two NASA astronauts, Robert Behnken and Douglas...
Space Daily - Published

SpaceX Capsule Successfully Delivers NASA Astronauts To International Space Station

Saturday’s historic launch has been met with a smooth docking, as the two NASA astronauts riding in...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •Denver Postbizjournals



You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page NASA astronauts describe 'smooth' docking after SpaceX launch https://t.co/dFR3PVjjKy "We didn't feel the docking… https://t.co/6bXApnga9J 21 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

US Astronauts Have Successfully Boarded the International Space Station [Video]

US Astronauts Have Successfully Boarded the International Space Station

US Astronauts Have Successfully Boarded the International Space Station At 10:16 a.m. EST on May 31, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully performed a problem-free docking at the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published
From Start To Finish, SpaceX Made Major History With Launch Of NASA Astronauts [Video]

From Start To Finish, SpaceX Made Major History With Launch Of NASA Astronauts

CBS News Correspondent Mark Strassmann reports from Cape Canaveral.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:27Published